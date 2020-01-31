Friday, January 31, 2020

The National Art Gallery of The Bahamas - NAGB News!


The NAGB kicks off 2020 with new and improved programming and events! We are delivering something for every age with our new after-school programme, teen workshops, films, artist talks and other great initiatives in this edition of our newsletter.

Portfolio Workshop Postponed
Our Portfolio Workshop has been postponed but not indefinitely! It has been rescheduled for Saturday, March 14th, 2020 so stay tuned. 
Learn More
NAGB Artist Talk
with Tamika Galanis
Artist Tamika Galanis will share insights on her ethnographic work currently on display in the NAGB exhibition "Refuge". The evening's discussion will focus on the impermanence of memory, abstraction in the archive and a call to preserve familial memory, now more than ever.
Learn More
MURAL OPEN CALL
"THE EVOLUTION OF BAHAMIAN IDENTITY"
The NAGB invites artists to create a mural that comments on the indomitable Bahamian spirit through the lens of time. The mural created should allow onlookers to take a walk-through hundreds of years of Bahamian resilience: from the Lucayans, to the age of colonial rule, to our triumphant independence and all that is and will be a part of our great nation. It, ideally, will also spark discussions on the importance of preserving and sharing our history with future generations as an invaluable educational tool. The artist or group of artists whose design concept is selected will receive resources and a stipend to create the mural in a public space. The deadline for submissions is March 1, 2020. For more information or to apply, contact Zearier E. Munroe at 328-5800 or zmunroe@nagb.org.bs.
Submit Here
Women's Wednesday's
at the NAGB
The NAGB is pleased to continue its support of Women's Wednesdays on February 5th, 2020 at 6:00 p.m. Have you ever had a burning question about sexual health but didn’t know where to go or who to ask? Do you need help with talking to a young person about sex and sexual health? Join us at this month’s Women’s Wednesdays to get expert advice and find out what resources and services are available near you. We'll also have a broader discussion about sexual education and public policy. As rates of syphilis, gonorrhea, and chlamydia rise among youth, we need to ask questions about how and why sex ed is failing and what must be done to better equip young people to safely explore their sexualities.
Learn More
ARTribe Afterschool Programme
The NAGB recently launched an amazing after-school programme for teens! Budding creatives (grades 8-12) who are interested in exploring the arts outside of the classroom are welcome to join us in a safe, inclusive space that has a rich cultural history. We understand that not every student wants to make art in the traditional sense and with ARTribe, you can focus on art in the ways that you find most important. You will have access to loads of materials to create art but this is not just another art class. Write about art, learn about art conservation and discover exciting careers in the arts--this club is about you!
ARTribe will be held at the NAGB on Mondays from 4:00 p.m.-5:30 p.m.
Sign Up Here
Membership Matters
Join Here
Website
Facebook
Instagram
Copyright ©2019 National Gallery of The Bahamas, All rights reserved.

Our mailing address is:
P.O.Box N711, Nassau, New Providence, The Bahamas

Posted by at
Labels: , , , , , ,