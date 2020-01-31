The National Art Gallery of The Bahamas - NAGB News!
The
NAGB kicks off 2020 with new and improved programming and events! We
are delivering something for every age with our new after-school
programme, teen workshops, films, artist talks and other great
initiatives in this edition of our newsletter.
Portfolio Workshop Postponed
Our
Portfolio Workshop has been postponed but not indefinitely! It has been
rescheduled for Saturday, March 14th, 2020 so stay tuned.
Artist
Tamika Galanis will share insights on her ethnographic work currently
on display in the NAGB exhibition "Refuge". The evening's discussion
will focus on the impermanence of memory, abstraction in the archive and
a call to preserve familial memory, now more than ever.
MURAL OPEN CALL
"THE EVOLUTION OF BAHAMIAN IDENTITY"
The
NAGB invites artists to create a mural that comments on the indomitable
Bahamian spirit through the lens of time. The mural created should
allow onlookers to take a walk-through hundreds of years of Bahamian
resilience: from the Lucayans, to the age of colonial rule, to our
triumphant independence and all that is and will be a part of our great
nation. It, ideally, will also spark discussions on the importance of
preserving and sharing our history with future generations as an
invaluable educational tool. The artist or group of artists whose design
concept is selected will receive resources and a stipend to create the
mural in a public space. The deadline for submissions is March 1, 2020.
For more information or to apply, contact Zearier E. Munroe at 328-5800
or zmunroe@nagb.org.bs.
The
NAGB is pleased to continue its support of Women's Wednesdays on
February 5th, 2020 at 6:00 p.m. Have you ever had a burning question
about sexual health but didn’t know where to go or who to ask? Do you
need help with talking to a young person about sex and sexual health?
Join us at this month’s Women’s Wednesdays to get expert advice and find
out what resources and services are available near you. We'll also have
a broader discussion about sexual education and public policy. As rates
of syphilis, gonorrhea, and chlamydia rise among youth, we need to ask
questions about how and why sex ed is failing and what must be done to
better equip young people to safely explore their sexualities.
The
NAGB recently launched an amazing after-school programme for teens!
Budding creatives (grades 8-12) who are interested in exploring the arts
outside of the classroom are welcome to join us in a safe, inclusive
space that has a rich cultural history. We understand that not every
student wants to make art in the traditional sense and with ARTribe, you
can focus on art in the ways that you find most important. You will
have access to loads of materials to create art but this is not just
another art class. Write about art, learn about art conservation and
discover exciting careers in the arts--this club is about you!
ARTribe will be held at the NAGB on Mondays from 4:00 p.m.-5:30 p.m.