The Governor General welcomes IAAF President, Lord Coe, in a courtesy call

Nassau, The Bahamas - Governor General His Excellency the Most Hon. Cornelius A. Smith (centre) received in a courtesy call, International Amateur Athletic Federation (IAAF) President Sebastian Coe (centre left), along with President of the North American, Central American and Caribbean Athletic Association (NACAC) Mike Sands (centre right), and members of the Bahamas Association of Athletic Associations (BAAA) at Government House on Monday, January 13, 2020. (BIS Photo/Letisha Henderson) - (source)