The First Academy brings hope to the Bahamas during mission trip

Families recently embarked on a mission trip to help the people of Freeport after Hurricane Dorian.
Homes damaged and left abandoned. Cars flipped over, laying in front yards. Businesses shut down.
After four months, there’s still so much work to be done.
That was the takeaway for families at The First Academy who traveled to the Bahamas over the Christmas break to aid those in need following the aftermath of Hurricane Dorian.
A group of roughly 30 students, parents and teachers traveled to Freeport to help the people of the Bahamas get back up on their feet.