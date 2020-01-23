Thursday, January 23, 2020
The dolphin diaspora of Little Bahama Bank
By Bethany Augliere
Marine biologist Denise Herzing has been studying Atlantic spotted dolphins for decades. So long, in fact, that she currently leads the longest-running underwater study of dolphins in the world – the Wild Dolphin Project (WDP), which was established in 1985. During that time, Herzing and her team have made discoveries regarding dolphin behaviour, social relationships, feeding, movement patterns and genetics. She remains fascinated by dolphin communication (one of the primary reasons for the project’s launch), particularly whether the animals have an established language. Read more >>