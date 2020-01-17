The Cool List: The Coolest Caribbean Hotels for 2020

The Dunmore, Harbour Island, The Bahamas
The Caribbean’s roster of high-design, forward-thinking, fun-loving hotels continues to grow.
Everyone has a different definition of what’s cool — particularly when it comes to hotels.
But a cool hotel should have an x-factor, a special quality that turns it into something more than just a collection of rooms — whether that’s from the way it looks, the way it sounds or the way it feels.
Our eighth annual edition of the Cool List takes you on a journey across the Caribbean, with some hotels you may know and a host of hidden-away gems just begging to be discovered.
Here is the 2020 edition of the CJ Cool List. Read more >>