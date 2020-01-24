The Bahamas Celebrates Highest Visitor Arrival Numbers In History

From Air to Sea, The Bahamas' Tourism Business is Stronger Than Ever
Bahamas Minister of Tourism & Aviation, Dionisio D'Aguilar
NASSAU, Bahamas, Jan. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism & Aviation has exceeded a record-breaking seven million visitors in 2019. The Ministry attributes this historic success to data-driven, agile marketing, authentic storytelling, and aggressive PR, sales and airlift strategies. While the impacts of Hurricane Dorian are still felt, the hard work and dedication of Ministry partners have ensured that The Bahamas is still rockin'. Read more >>