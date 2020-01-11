Supplies to be donated to the Bahamas

Started by PHSC alumni residing in Nassau
D’Angelo Ferguson, third from left, teamed up with his alma mater, Pasco-Hernando State College, to create a school supplies drive for students in the Bahamas affected by Hurricane Dorian.
BY NICOLE CAROPOLO, Special to the Suncoast News
NEW PORT RICHEY — School supplies lists were given out months ago. Even though teachers and students are settled into the new school year, there are still other countries that need help putting pens and paper into the hands of young learners.
All five Pasco-Hernando State College campuses are collecting school supplies for students affected by Hurricane Dorian that hit the Bahamas at the beginning of September.
Due to the destruction of multiple schools, and the damage of many, a lot of students in the country were displaced and moved to new schools. These changes have strained the available school resources.