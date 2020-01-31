Friday, January 31, 2020
STSTravel.com Releases Nassau Bahamas Spring Break VIP Party Schedule
ANNAPOLIS, Md., Jan. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Student Travel Services, (STSTravel.com) is excited to announce the Spring Break 2020 Nassau Bahamas VIP Party Schedule. From March 2-19, the STS VIP Party Schedule includes events at Nassau's top nightspots and sunset party cruises. All parties include open bar, express entry, exciting beats, and non-stop fun.
The STS VIP Party Schedule will include events at Senor Frogs. All centered around a beach party theme, on March 9th, Senor Frogs is going to break the Guinness World Record for most people twerking at the same time.
STS VIP Party at Bond Baha Mar featuring DJ Pauly D
Events featured on the STS VIP Party Schedule will include parties at Bond Baha Mar Nightclub featuring DJ Pauly D appearing March 5, 8, 12, and 15, Spring Break Beach Party at Senor Frogs, an STS VIP Party at Waterloo and Spring Break Party Cruise on Blackbeard's Revenge. Additional featured acts will include top college DJ's such as Evan Wilder, DJ Dosk and DJ Yemi. Read more >>
Posted by Derek Catalano at 4:37 AM