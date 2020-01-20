St. Pete MLK parade is a once in a lifetime opportunity for Bahamian marching band

Their director says his kids embody the spirit of hope for the Bahamas after Hurricane Dorian passed through and devastated the Islands.
TAMPA, Fla. — On a day to remember Martin Luther King's legacy, a band from miles away is bringing their passion for music to the community.
"This year we're going to make history as the first Bahamian band to perform for the MLK parade," Band Director Anthony Carpon said.
Carpon and his kids flew into Tampa a few days before their performance. The band's staff and some parents are here with the kids during this life-changing opportunity.