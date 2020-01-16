Smugglers ferrying Chinese from Bahamas to South Florida, feds say. They’re using yachts

PETTY OFFICER 1ST CLASS MELISSA U.S. COAST GUARD ATLANTIC AREA
By Jay Weaver
Dozens of Chinese nationals without proper papers have been smuggled from the Bahamas to South Florida by operators of luxury yachts who are charging them thousands of dollars each for the short Atlantic journey, according to federal criminal cases.
In recent instances, the Coast Guard stopped two vessels approaching the South Florida shore, leading to the arrests of three men accused of transporting a total of 26 Chinese passengers and one Bahamian, court records show. Read more >>