Sir Arthur: Medicinal marijuana a ‘no brainer’

Sir Arthur Foulkes
Sir Arthur recently reiterated his support for legalization of the substance in a carefully regulated framework, during an interview with Eyewitness News.
His comments come as The Bahamas National Commission on Marijuana (BNMC) is working to conclude its report, gauging the public opinion of Bahamians on the matter.
“I said when this debate first started that I don’t see why there’s a debate over medical use of marijuana, that’s a no brainer,” he said in a recent interview. Read more >>