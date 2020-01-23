San Diego Based Etiquette Expert Maryanne Parker is Co-hosting a fundraiser in The Bahamas with the First Lady

San Diego Based Etiquette Expert Maryanne Parker is co-hosting a fundraising event with Baroness Angelika Christie and The First Lady of The Bahamas.
Many prominent representatives of the business community and the Government sector are expected to attend the event to help raise funds for Hurricane Dorian affected small businesses in Grand Bahama. The evening is expected to be very elegant, filled with great people, delicious food and local entertainment.
The sponsors will be greatly presented by the local TV and radio stations, social media channels and in every other way possible.