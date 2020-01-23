Thursday, January 23, 2020

San Diego Based Etiquette Expert Maryanne Parker is Co-hosting a fundraiser in The Bahamas with the First Lady

SAN DIEGO, CA, US, January 23, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "When you rebuild businesses you rebuild lives", this is the main reason for the event Success Secrets Through Proper Etiquette which will take place on the 30th and 31st of January in Nassau, The Bahamas hosted by Baroness Angelika Christie and San Diego based etiquette expert Maryanne Parker. "We are very honored to have the First Lady of The Bahamas to be the Patron for the event on the 30th in the exquisite Sapodilla Estate, known with fine dining, beautiful views and rich history.

Many prominent representatives of the business community and the Government sector are expected to attend the event to help raise funds for Hurricane Dorian affected small businesses in Grand Bahama. The evening is expected to be very elegant, filled with great people, delicious food and local entertainment.

The sponsors will be greatly presented by the local TV and radio stations, social media channels and in every other way possible.  Read more >>
