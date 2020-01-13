Monday, January 13, 2020
Rum Journal: Bacardi Has a New Rum and It’s a Major Step Forward
By Caribbean Journal Staff
For most people, rum is Bacardi.
However you feel about the Puerto Rican rum brand, it’s what the average consumer thinks of when they think of rum – particularly in the United States, where Bacardi’s overwhelming — and often exclusive — ubiquity means few consumers ever even see other rum bottles at many restaurants and bars.
Bacardi's vast global influence has meant that it has long controlled the perception of rum — and what Bacardi does sends ripples throughout the industry.