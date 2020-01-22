Ringplay Productions: What's New in 2020

|
Ringplay Season 2020
Ringplay Productions is proud to announce that the 2020 Repertory Season kicks off at the Dundas with John Patrick Shanley's Doubt: A Parable. Other productions lined up for the season include a revival of Ian Strachan's Diary of Souls in February; Larry Shue's The Foreigner in March; and an original work, The Francis Factor, featuring plays by Patrice Francis, in April. The fifth play of the season is currently in negotiation and will be announced at a later date.