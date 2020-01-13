Monday, January 13, 2020
‘Red Cross scrambles to address surging climate-related risks’
By Nina Larson, AFP News, Geneva
Before Hurricane Dorian hit the Bahamas in September, Red Cross officials there thought the island nation was well-prepared to weather the storm, with strong building codes, numerous shelters and pre-positioned aid.
They were wrong.
“We were prepared for hurricanes as we knew them to be [but] we could not have anticipated the strength of Dorian,” Terez Curry, head of the Bahamas Red Cross, told AFP during an international conference of Red Cross and Red Crescent societies in Geneva.
"It is being seen as a climate change disaster," she said.