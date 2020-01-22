Prime Minister Of The Bahamas Supports Release Of Prisoners With Small Amounts Of Marijuana Convictions

Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis.
NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis yesterday suggested that cannabis reform laws are on the horizon, as he expressed support for the release of all prisoners incarcerated for the possession of small amounts of marijuana.
Minnis, who has previously affirmed his support for the decriminalization of the substance, made the comments during the handover of the preliminary Bahamas National Commission on Marijuana report.
The prime minister maintained marijuana reform is a “matter of social justice”.
“As a country, we should not consider Bahamian marijuana users as criminals,” Minnis said.
"I have publicly declared my position on this matter."