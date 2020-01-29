Priest Encourages BTVI Students to ‘Keep the Dream Alive’

Reverend Angela Palacious addresses students of the Bahamas Technical and Vocational Institute (BTVI) at the recently held prayer breakfast.
The first woman priest of the Anglican Diocese in The Bahamas and Turks and Caicos Islands revealed that she was once a primary school teacher, having received a Bachelor’s and Master’s degree in the field, only to realize, it was not her passion.
“I knew after my first semester, I wasn’t called to be a teacher. I loved the children, but those walls were closing in on me. I was not living the dream,” she said, while speaking on the theme, ‘Owning Your Future.’
However, she later recognized her time in the classroom as training ground of what was to come.
“What better way to be in front of a congregation, than in front of a classroom. I had to be present to them in a spiritual way. During the journey, I drew closer to God,” she said.
Reverend Palacious went on to spend five years in seminary and it was not until 14 years later, she was ordained.
“I felt I was pregnant for 19 years,” she disclosed.
And while, Reverend Palacious told the audience to find mentors and network with those who have been successful in the areas they are interested in, she cautioned them to be careful whom they share their dreams.
“Sometimes, you have to keep your pregnancy a secret until delivery,” she said during her analogy, “because you may lose the dream, depending on who you have shared it with.”
Reverend Palacious was the first speaker of BTVI’s ‘On Course’ 2020 speaker series. The annual event features a guest speaker that takes students through a time of spiritual reflection and re-assessment. It was organized by the Student Affairs department in conjunction with the Christian Student Fellowship.
BTVI staff, faculty and students join hands during a time of prayer.
“It is often said that the health of the nation is the wealth of the nation. However, spiritual health must be paramount. The scripture points out, ‘What profits a man to gain everything and yet lose his soul?’ So, today's event was BTVI's way of reminding students of the importance of spiritual health as a foundation for physical health and well-being,” she stated.
Furthermore, Reverend Palacious emphasized the importance of trudging along, even when one has yet to realize the dream.
“Be equipped. Be teachable. Don’t think this isn’t my immediate dream. Put in the effort and store it for the fullness of time. You never know who you will become,” she said.
“If you know how to do a little carpentry, a little tiling, you don’t know how it will stand you in good stead in the future,” she added.
Meanwhile, Cosmetology student, Iiesha Strachan, was motivated to keep her dreams alive after listening to Reverend Palacious.
“She made me realize, don’t give up on my dreams. It took me eight years to come to school. I had a daughter during that time,” said the 23-year-old.
“It motivated me. It’s just a matter of sticking to my goals,” she said.
Office Assistant student, Angia Russell, also felt inspired.
“With God on your side, you can overcome anything. You have to keep moving forward…there are a lot of setbacks in life, but I realize I can come through setbacks. I can’t get through school without God,” said Angia.