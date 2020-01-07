Poultry investor halts $7-$8 million investment over WTO uncertainty

Dr Allen Albury
NASSAU, BAHAMAS – A poultry investor said yesterday it has put ‘on hold’ its $7-$8 million investment until the government makes clear its position going forward on the World Trade Organization (WTO).
Dr Allen Albury, the Bahamas Striping Group of Companies (BSGC) managing director, told Eyewitness News Online the company has effectively halted its plans to establish its BSGC Broilers Production Farm with operations in Andros and Eleuthera and a depot in New Providence.
Its goal was to process 30,000 whole, fresh chicken each week, grown in eight poultry houses for 35 to 42 days with weights ranging from 3.5 to 4.5 pounds.
"We have actually placed that on hold until the government makes a determination with regards to WTO, what The Bahamas's position will be and what type of regime will be in place for the local poultry industry," Albury said.