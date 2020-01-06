Police to consider adding tasers to crime-fighting arsenal

Expanded CCTV program has facial, license plate recognition
NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Law enforcement could soon be outfitted with tasers as the Royal Bahamas Police Force considers adding less-lethal force weapons to its arsenal.
Minister of National Security Marvin Dames announced yesterday senior officials are preparing to meet with Arizona-based Axon Enterprise, formerly TASER International, an industry leader in weapons and technology development for law enforcement and civilians.
Dames addressed hundreds of men and women of the armed forces at Holy Family Roman Catholic Church on Robinson Road for the organization's annual church service.