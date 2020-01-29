Please help Vernessa

Vernessa Rahming
DONATIONS
You can deposit any donation.
Amount Needed:
$40,000
THE SURGERY:
Forty-five years old Vernessa was a pre-school teacher for about 10 years, and is now a certified Montessori Bahamian educator at Tiny Sprouts Montessori. She is the mother of three young adult and the grandmother of a lovely granddaughter. For about two years, she has been suffering excruciating upper back pain. October 2019, a medical specialist in Florida diagnosed her with a disabling condition which can paralyze or suffocate her if she does not have surgery. The specialist here in Nassau wants her to have the surgery right away. As one can imagine, the surgery will cost much more than she can afford, if you are able, will you please consider donating to her medical fund right away so she can have this life-saving surgery.
Funds can be deposited to CIBC First Caribbean account 201717162 (at any branch in The Bahamas) in Vernessa’s name or can be made online through Paypal using any debit or credit card (No Paypal account needed).
Vernessa and her family thank you for your generosity.
EMAIL VERNESSA:
Kindly send an email to vernessasurgery@soencouragement.org to indicate that you have deposited funds at CIBC or Online
Barrington H. Brennen
Organizer, Uncle
