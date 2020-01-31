Playing Safe: Entry Controls On Anyone Who Visited China In Last 20 Days, Two Local Residents Already In Quarantine At Undisclosed Location

Health Minister Dr Duane Sands.
Tribune Staff Reporter
THE government has banned travel from China because of the 2019 Novel Coronavirus, the fast-spreading epidemic that has killed 171 people and infected thousands overseas.
Top health officials said yesterday that non-residents who have visited China in the last 20 days will be denied entry to this country regardless of their nationality and returning residents will be quarantined and monitored for symptoms during an incubation period of 14 days.
Two residents have already been quarantined upon arrival here yesterday, Health Minister Dr Duane Sands said. However, there remains no suspected, reported or confirmed cases of the virus in The Bahamas.
The World Health Organisation declared the new strain of the coronavirus a public health emergency of international concern yesterday but strongly discouraged countries from imposing travel restrictions to China. Read more >>