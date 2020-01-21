Tuesday, January 21, 2020

Organizers say big changes coming to carnival

Hundreds of participants took part in last year’s Bahamas Carnival Road Marc, which started at the Thomas A. Robinson National Stadium.

Promising the ultimate “Mas in Paradise”, Polantra Media has launched the 2020 edition of Bahamas Carnival, set to take place May 1-3 in Nassau.

In its third year of owning and managing the festival, Polantra Media said it has made big changes, “organizing the best combination of carnival vibes and entertainment for one unforgettable weekend in paradise”.

Thomas A. Robinson National Stadium will be the venue for major carnival events, an official said.

“We’re changing the way people envision playing mas at Bahamas Carnival,” said Trevor Davis, president of Polantra Media.  Read more >>
Posted by at
Labels: , , ,