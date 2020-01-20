On Faith: The Bahamas 2020 missions trip

Part of my heart is in The Bahamas.
This past week, I had the privilege of leading a team of students and adults on a short-term missions outreach to Nassau, The Bahamas.
We had the opportunity to partner with Progress Academy, a small Christian school there. We also had opportunities to meet the needs of survivors of Hurricane Dorian, which devastated the islands of Grand Bahama and Abaco. We prayed and played, laughed and cried, worked and rested. It was a glorious week, and we hope to return again next year.
The Bahamas is a study in contrast. Down by the waterfront where the cruise ships dock, it is a different world. It is a glorious screensaver photo that is so terribly unreal for the majority of the people who live there. It is not common for both parents to work — sometimes two jobs each — just to put food on the table and pay the rent. Read more >>