Oasis Furniture extends footprint to Bahama Hand Prints, Eleuthera

Brooke Pyfrom and Jennifer Treco outside the new location in Bahama Hand Prints, Eleuthera.
NASSAU, BAHAMAS – When Brooke Phillips-Pyfrom flew back to The Bahamas after college, there was only one certainty in her future.
“A big feast of conch salad, followed by a short stint in my father’s business to assuage all the years of sports academies and higher education,” Phillips-Pyfrom said.
“I never dreamed it would turn into this.”
This, as she puts it, is a nearly 10-year journey that took her from managing the business, Phillips Sailmakers & Awning Manufacturers on East Shirley Street in Nassau – to growing its spin-off, Oasis’ outdoor furniture division, into an indoor furniture, home décor and gift store with its own location in Sandyport.
Now, less than three years since Oasis opened that western location and just months after Jennifer Treco joined the company as in-house designer, the women-run business is opening in its third location, collaborating with another women-run business, Bahama Hand Prints in Governor’s Harbour, Eleuthera. Read more >>