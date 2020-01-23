Thursday, January 23, 2020
Now Princess Michael backs a stem cell clinic in Bahamas... but says she wasn't paid and did NOT get her private treatment for free.
By Sam Greenhill, Chief Reporter, Daily Mail
Princess Michael of Kent has been promoting a private medical clinic in the Bahamas – for free.
In a slick video the wife of the Queen’s cousin praised the ‘amazing’ stem cell treatment she had received.
Unlike other royals who have cashed in through commercial deals, she said she was not paid for the promotional video. The princess also said she paid in full for the 'life-changing' treatment.