Night Of The Saxons

Saxons on Bay Street at the New Year’s Day Parade.
lrolle@tribunemedia.net
THE 2020 New Year’s Day parade ended with an overwhelming victorious win for the Saxons Superstars, who captured the unofficial winner title with an indigenous “Bahamian or Nuttin, Dis We Tings” theme.
With top performances in the best music, best banner, best step down, best lead costume, choreograph and free dance categories, the Saxons Superstars amassed a total of 84.62 points, defeating the unofficial 2019 Boxing Day winner – the Valley Boys, who finished second with an overall 81.44 points under the theme “The Games We Play”. The Valley Boys won 2019’s New Year’s Day parade. Read more >>