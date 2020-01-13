Nearly Century Old research proves cannabis’ effectiveness in battling epilepsy, migraines, asthma, spasms…

A look inside 70-year old research and how the FDA should respond
Over the past two decades, since California legalized medical marijuana cannabis in 1996, the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has had the chance to monitor the use of Cannabis and its effects on human health. Though still federally illegal, the FDA claims to not take a stance for or against the plant, because it is out of their jurisdiction (since it’s a federally controlled Schedule I Narcotic). But in 2014, with the passage of the 2014 Farm Bill, which federally legalized hemp for commercial research purposes, the floodgates opened for hemp-derived CBD, forcing the FDA to take notice. Read more >>