Minnis plea to world after hurricane

Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis
NEARLY 300 local and international delegates, including representatives of governments, multilateral agencies and financial institutions will convene at Baha Mar Convention Centre today for the widely anticipated Hurricane Dorian Pledging Conference.
The conference will mobilise recovery financing while the country’s reconstruction and recovery efforts are expected to get a boost at the event which is organised by the government in partnership with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP). Read more >>