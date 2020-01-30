Millennial Lawyer From The Bahamas Here to Shake Things Up in Pop Star World

Rexy Rolle
At 31 years old, Rexy Rolle is a millennial savvy businesswoman and Bahamian native with an entrenched career in the aviation industry. She is the Vice President of Operations and General Counsel at Western Air, the largest privately-owned airline based out of San Andros Airport in The Bahamas. The airline is owned by her parents, Rex J. Rolle and Shandrice Woodside-Rolle.
For her work with the airline, Rexy has already received cover stories and featured in Essence, BET.com, XONecole, Conde Nast Traveler, TVOne, Bauce Magazine and more.
She’s been working for the airline since she was 12 years old, and her studies naturally took her on the path to become an aviation attorney to bring more value to the company.
Having achieved this goal, Rexy is now ready to release the side of her that she has kept hidden for years – the singer/songwriter; the side that would allow her to showcase her big hair, tight dresses, and high heels.
“I have a picture of myself on dress-up day and even when I was young, I was determined to become a lawyer and a pop artist,” shares Rexy. Read more >>