Life after Dorian: Bahamians salvage Marsh Harbour in wake of tragedy, destruction

This photograph, which depicts a woman and a young girl, was one of several personal items salvaged Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, by All Hands and Hearts international volunteers from a home in Marsh Harbour, Bahamas destroyed by Hurricane Dorian in September. (Photo: MAX CHESNES/TCPALM)
For four months, some residents of Florida's Treasure Coast have joined with volunteers from around the world to help clean up the mess left in the wake of the historically powerful storm.
The most recent official death toll in the Bahamas stands at 70 people, but Bahamian locals said they believe hundreds of undocumented residents, mostly immigrants from Haiti, are still unaccounted for or are missing. Read more >>