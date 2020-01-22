Wednesday, January 22, 2020

Laing: The Bahamas must become the ‘John the Baptist of Climate Change Resiliency’

Former Cabinet minister Zhivargo Laing

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Former Cabinet minister Zhivargo Laing yesterday stressed the country must become the John the Baptist of climate change resiliency.

“Just as he made a spectacle of himself speaking the message he was speaking, we got to make a spectacle of ourselves, speaking about the existential threat that climate change is to ourselves, and, the need for resiliency,” he said.

Laing, Executive Director of UB’s Government and Public Policy Institute, was a featured panelist at a forum held at the library yesterday.

He elaborated on the economic aspect of risk management and climate change.  Read more >>
