Thursday, January 23, 2020
Jamaican-based Global Tourism Resilience Centre hands over $100,000 to Bahamas
The Jamaican-based Global Tourism Resilience and Crisis Management Centre on Tuesday donated US$100,000 to the Bahamas. The funds will assist with hurricane relief following the passage of Hurricane Dorian last year, as well as for the development of the Disaster Risk, Resilience & Readiness Assessment in the Caribbean Tourism Sector Study.
Jamaica Tourism Minister and Co-Chair of the Global Tourism Resilience and Crisis Management Centre, Hon. Edmund Bartlett, made the presentation, during the Caribbean Travel Marketplace taking place in Baha Mar.
The donation, which was presented to the Bahamian Minister of Tourism, Hon. Dionisio D’Aguilar, is a collaborate effort with the Jamaica Hotel and Tourist Association (JHTA).
The donation was drawn from GTRCM’s relief fund supporting tourism-ravaged economies impacted by disruptions including natural disasters and pandemics. Read more >>