Jack Nicklaus’ New Residence Club Is Coming to The Bahamas

The Jack Nicklaus-designed golf course at the Baha Mar in Nassau.
Legendary golfer and course designer Jack Nicklaus has launched a new residence club, and its first phase will include several locations in The Bahamas.
Nicklaus, who designed Nassau’s Royal Blue golf club at the Baha Mar, will have two locations for his residence club program: a property called 36 on Paradise Island, and a property called Ocean Terrace on West Bay Street near Caves Heights.
“I’ve spent the majority of my life traveling around the world, playing golf, designing golf courses, and experiencing a variety of destinations,” Nicklaus said. “I appreciate the importance of quality lodging and first-class service as complements to good golf. The industry continues to evolve for those who seek premier residences in ideal destinations, and we believe this is a natural fit as we expand the Nicklaus lifestyle brand.” Read more >>