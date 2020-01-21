Insight: Setting The Ground Rules For A Marijuana Industry

The manager of a retail marijuana dispensary in Oregon stocks the shelves.
THE recent leak of the Bahamas National Commission on Marijuana’s preliminary report has brought the topic of marijuana decriminalisation back to the fore. With Prime Minister Minnis’ decision to transfer the commission from the Ministry of Health to the Office of The Prime Minister, now we wait for the next steps. Of course, as marijuana continues to be a polarised topic across generations, Bahamians, whether for or against decriminalisation, know that such a policy shift will completely alter The Bahamas. At this time, there is no timeline for the publication of the final report. However, that has not prevented speculation on what the Bahamian marijuana industry would look like. Read more >>