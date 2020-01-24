In the Bahamas, a Strong Market for New Luxury Homes

A beachfront courtyard at the Albany, which is described as a contemporary urban village, on the island of New Providence, Bahamas. Credit...Dana Hoff
The island of New Providence, in the Bahamas, has long been a popular vacation destination: Travelers from the United States, Canada and elsewhere visit for the beaches and the snorkeling, scuba diving and fishing.
When it comes to accommodations, they have their pick of both high-end and affordable beachfront resorts, including in the capital of the Bahamas, Nassau. (New Providence was not affected by Hurricane Dorian, which caused severe damage to some areas of the Bahamas in August.) Read more >>