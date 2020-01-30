Thursday, January 30, 2020
In The Bahamas’ South Abaco, Finding Golf and Rebirth
By Alexander Britell and Guy Britton
The landscape on the Great Abaco Highway is raw and simple, one long road straddled by nature.
And as you make the straight-line drive from Marsh Harbour to South Abaco, the trees and the brush begin to get taller, greener.
And you can see how a few miles can mean everything, as leaves and trunks seem to reappear as if pages in a flipbook.
It’s just a few dozen miles to the south, but that can be all the difference — a quirk of fate that left South Abaco largely spared from the wrath of Dorian.
It also means that South Abaco is the center of Abaco’s rebirth – and, for now, its tourism future. Read more >>
Posted by Derek Catalano at 5:14 AM