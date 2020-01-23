In the Bahamas, Adventists Still Reeling After Hurricane Dorian

Church members are being assisted psychologically as they face uprooting, depression.
Richard and Curlean Berry lost their home and farm in Abaco, North Bahamas, where they lived for more than 27 years, helping to grow the church as self-supporting missionaries. They visited the New Providence Seventh-day Adventist Church in Nassau, Bahamas, on January 8, 2020, to hear lectures on psychological trauma led by Loma Linda University experts. They expressed the hope that it helps them better cope with losing their way of life in Abaco and waiting for rebuilding to take place. [Photo: Libna Stevens/IAD]
By: Libna Stevens, Inter-American Division, and Adventist Review
Richard and Curlean Berry have been homesick since the day they had to evacuate their home and farm in Abaco, North Bahamas, when Hurricane Dorian leveled the central part of the island in early September 2019. They had lived for more than 27 years in Marsh Harbour after a rural paving job came about in the 1990s for Richard, a road engineer and builder. Curlean had her own crafts souvenir business that was thriving. When they moved to Abaco, they had decided to go as self-supporting missionaries to grow the church membership there. They were instrumental in pioneering two churches in South Abaco and strengthening the church in Marsh Harbour as well. Read more >>