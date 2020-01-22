Huron-Manistee National Forests kicks off 2020 Kirtland's Warbler art contest

2019 contest winner Tierney Hartman, Mr. Baker’s 5th grade class at Grayling Elementary School. (Huron-Manistee National Forests)
WEXFORD COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Entries are now being accepted for the Huron-Manistee National Forests' 2020 Kirtland's Warbler Young Artist Contest.
The contest is a collaboration of the USDA Forest Service, Huron Pines AmeriCorps members, Marguerite Gahagan Nature Preserve, American Bird Conservancy and The Bahamas National Trust.
It is open to students in grades kindergarten through Eighth.
Entries to the Young Artists Contest must be original and demonstrate an understanding of the Kirtland’s warbler or any other creatures that live in northern Michigan’s unique jack pine forests.
This year, students from The Bahamas, where Kirtland's warblers spend their winter, will also be participating in the contest.