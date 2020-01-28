Hooters Opens First Location in Nassau, Bahamas

Bahamarita, LTD teams with Hooters to develop new location in Nassau
Hooters Opens First Location in Nassau, BahamasAtlanta, GA (RestaurantNews.com) Hooters of America, LLC, announced today a new Hooters location in Nassau, Bahamas. This new Hooters restaurant will be led by franchisee, Bahamarita, LTD, and is now officially open for business. With the new Bahamian franchise owners, Hooters is looking forward to serving, not only the local Nassau residents, but also millions of tourists visiting the island each year. Hooters will offer locals and tourists alike the opportunity to take a break from the ordinary and enjoy great tasting food with friends and family while getting to experience the iconic Hooters Girl hospitality. Read more >>