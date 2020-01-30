Thursday, January 30, 2020
Govt. to consider changes to building code after earthquake in region
A 7.7 magnitude earthquake hit parts of Jamaica with tremors reportedly felt in The Bahamas, Cayman Islands, Haiti and Cuba on Tuesday.
In Parliament yesterday, Minnis said the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and Bahamas Department of Meteorology will carefully monitor further earthquake advisories and tsunami threat messages from the Hawaii-based Pacific Tsunami Watch Centre, and will advise the public accordingly.
