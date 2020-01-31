Food Assistance Fact Sheet - The Bahamas (Updated January 30, 2020)

REPORTfrom US Agency for International Development Published on 30 Jan 2020
SITUATION
• Hurricane Dorian made landfall over The Bahamas’ Abaco and Grand Bahama islands in early September 2019, causing at least 70 deaths and destroying livelihoods, homes, and other key infrastructure, including bridges, factories, roads, shops, and communication networks, the UN reports. The destruction caused significant population displacement in Abaco, Grand Bahama, and adjoining cays.
• Vulnerable Bahamians who lost their livelihoods in the storm are left ill-equipped to cope with rising food prices, decreased access to food, and reduced availability of food and are facing severe challenges meeting their basic food needs, according to the UN. facing severe challenges meeting their basic food needs. Read more >>