Exhibition Event: “4th Sundays @ the NAGB” on Sunday, January 26, 2020 @ 12:30pm-5:00pm at NAGB — The Bahamas, West Indies; Event Details: Place: National Art Gallery Of The Bahamas; Location: West St. & West Hill St., Nassau, New Providence; Phone: (242) 328-5800; Email: info@nagb.org.bs; Websites: The NAGB-Facebook and The NAGB
Event Description: “Fourth Sundays is returning in 2020 on Sunday, January 26, 2020 @ 12:30pm-5:00pm with new exhibitions! Let our knowledgeable NAGB staff guide you through our our newly opened show 'Refuge,' featuring the work of over 45 artists and our Permanent Exhibition 'TimeLines,' which explores the history of Bahamian art. Add an exciting element to your visitor experience and connect with and learn more about the artworks at The National Art Gallery! Tours will be held every 30 minutes beginning at 12:00 p.m. Interested persons can stop in to our Mixed Media Store to sign up for an available tour and meet our wonderful staff! ...” — Read more: The NAGB-Facebook and The NAGB - (source)