Friday, January 3, 2020
Etienne Fast Becoming The Next Bahamian High Jumper To Watch
Senior Sports Reporter
bstubbs@tribunemedia.net
JYLES Etienne is fast becoming the next Bahamian male high jumper to watch.
He's coming off the Big Ten Athlete of the Week after the Indiana University's junior posted a personal best and meet record of 2.23 metres or 7-feet, 3 3/4-inches at the Hoosier Open in Bloomington, Indiana on December 13 before coming home for the Christmas holiday.
"I have had a good start to the indoor season and I hope that I can continue that when I go back in January," said the soft speaking Etienne during a training session at the Thomas A Robinson Track and Field Stadium under the tutelage of coach James Rolle.
"I am expecting some big things when I go back. I've had some good sessions with my coach, so I think I will be ready for the season ahead of me."
Having produced his lifetime best indoors with his third consecutive victory in the meet, Etienne's performance has pushed him on top of the ranking in the nation ahead of Tiffin University's Cameron Burrows who cleared 2.20m (7' 2-1/2") on December 6.