Drone delivery service takes flight

Fli Drone, a Bahamian firm authorized to perform drone delivery services.
Fli Drone, a Bahamian firm authorized to perform drone delivery services, was founded by two former college classmates: Abaco native Robert Sweeting (Chief Executive Officer) and Arthur Frisch (Chief Technology Officer).
The company officially launched in 2018.
According to Sweeting, the idea behind Fli Drone was for the logistics company to offer a service for persons tired of the unreliability and time associated with mailboat delivery and cost associated with chartering a plane.
Also, a major benefit of the platform is that it requires zero infrastructure. Meaning Fli can deliver virtually anywhere, point to point. Read more >>