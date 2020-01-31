Diocese of Portland donates over $200,000 for hurricane relief in the Bahamas

PORTLAND — Thanks to the generosity of Maine parishioners, the Diocese of Portland is able to donate $200,740 to the Archdiocese of Nassau in the Bahamas.
On Sept. 14-15, 2019, Bishop Robert P. Deeley asked Maine’s Catholic churches to hold a special collection to provide aid and support to victims of Hurricane Dorian as well as other natural disasters that could occur this year.
Hurricane Dorian intensified before making landfall in the Bahamas where it battered the island for nearly 40 hours, leaving catastrophic damage in its path with at least 70 deaths recorded and thousands of homes and buildings destroyed. It is regarded as the worst natural disaster in the country’s history.
The proceeds have been sent to Archbishop Patrick C. Pinder, archbishop of Nassau, Bahamas, to help with the recovery efforts throughout his diocese. The Diocese of Portland has had a special relationship with the Archdiocese of Nassau for nearly 40 years since the Second Vatican Council called faithful Catholics to be “missionary.” This relationship included a mission in the Bahamas that was staffed by the Sisters of Mercy of Portland. Read more >>