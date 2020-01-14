Dasani & Powerade to Hydrate Olympic Hopeful Ken Mullings

Ken Mullings with Karla Wells-Lisgaris, CBC Brand Manager
The Caribbean Bottling Company (CBC) is proud to hydrate Bahamian decathlon athlete Ken Mullings. Mullings, who recently shattered the National Record in the heptathlon at the Purdue Gene Edmonds Memorial Invitational and achieved the No. 2 world ranking in the event, as a result, is a rising star in the Bahamian athletic community.
The University of the Bahamas Junior and Olympic hopeful has competed at the international level for a number of years, and CBC is thrilled to keep him refreshed with Dasani and Powerade throughout his 2020 athletic journey. Read more >>