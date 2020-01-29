Culture ministry will mediate between JCNP and Valley Boys

The Valley Boys were named the unofficial winners of the 2019 Boxing Day parade, with the theme: “Wild Life On The Great Serengeti”
NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Culture Minister Lanisha Rolle yesterday announced her ministry will seek to mediate the fallout between the Valley Boys and the Junkanoo Corporation New Providence (JCNP).
Valley Boys resigned as a member of the JCNP following the overturned 2019 Boxing Day parade results, which knocked out their unofficial win.
“It’s certainly surprising to hear what has transpired over the last few days, but what we want to do is continue to come together as a cultural community,” Rolle told reporters outside Cabinet. Read more >>