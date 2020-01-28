Cruise lines are enhancing their private island amenities and their passengers are winning

Perfect Day at Coco Cay
Private islands continue to be very popular attractions on Caribbean itineraries for most major cruise lines. While in port, guests disembark to a beach paradise where they can enjoy the sun and sand for no additional cost, or they can splurge on curated excursions or luxe experiences.
“Either way, the cruise line has almost full control – save for the weather – of this branded experience, meaning that they have the most to gain or lose from a cruiser’s experience. If the trend of recent investment is any indication, they are not looking to miss out on these islands of opportunity,” says Brittany Chrusciel, Cruise Critic’s destinations editor. Read more >>