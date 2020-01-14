Cannabis industry opportunities for MSMEs discussed

The meeting was the beginning of a research phase that will lead to a decision on the cannabis industry for micro, small and medium-sized enterprises.
The business community and the University of The Bahamas (UB) have taken the first step in ensuring that the small business community does not miss out on potential opportunities the liberalization of cannabis could bring, by holding a meeting on Thursday last week to discuss research that will lead to policy and economic opportunities.
Executive Director of the Access Accelerator/Small Business Development Centre (SBDC) Davinia Grant told Guardian Business on Thursday that the meeting was the beginning of a research phase that will lead to a decision on the cannabis industry for micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs), so that if and when the industry is opened up to investment, entrepreneurs will not be left behind.
The meeting included representatives from UB, the SBDC and the Bahamas Chamber of Commerce and Employers' Confederation (BCCEC).