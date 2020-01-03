Friday, January 3, 2020
Cable Bahamas warns users of phishing scams
By Royston Jones Jr.
NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Cable Bahamas has warned of ongoing attempts by cyber criminals to obtain information from its customers in the form of “phishing”, a common online scam that tricks unsuspecting victims into giving personal information.
A post circulating on social media using Cable Bahamas’ logo, and dated December 31, reads: ‘Dear Cable Bahamas user, Congratulations! You are one of the 100 users that we selected to receive the chance to win an iPhone 11 Pro Max or Apple iPhone X.”
The post appears to originate from the website greatassertion.club and includes a countdown to answer a series of questions to enter to win the purported gift.
Cable Bahamas referred to the post as a phishing scam and insisted it would never run such a promotion.